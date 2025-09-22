Milwaukee child abuse probe; paraprofessional accused of hitting child

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an alleged case of child abuse that occurred at Grantosa Drive School on the city's northwest side on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Child abuse investigation

What we know:

Officials said a paraprofessional battered an 11-year-old student, causing pain and redness. A note from Grantosa's principal to parents indicated the incident happened during bus pickup on Thursday.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on Monday, Sept. 22.

Full letter to Grantosa parents

Dear Grantosa Drive School Community,

The safety of our students and staff is our most important priority. We value you as a member of the Grantosa Drive School community, and we want to keep you informed.

At the end of the day Friday, we received a report of a paraprofessional allegedly hurting a student during bus pickup on Thursday. We contacted the Milwaukee Police Department, which arrived on campus today and is conducting a criminal investigation. The school district is also conducting its own investigation. At this point in time, the individual is not working in the school.

We take any report like this one seriously and will take all appropriate disciplinary action. We understand that this situation might have been upsetting to students or staff who were in the area. If your child needs assistance after this event, please contact the school office to be connected to the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker. School staff may access the Employee Assistance Program to learn about available options.

Thank you for your ongoing partnership and support. If you have any questions, please contact the school office at (414) 393-4400.

We look forward to seeing everyone in school tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Thaddeaus Hilliard

Principal

Grantosa Drive School

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.