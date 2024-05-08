Milwaukee police ceremony honors officers who went above and beyond

36 shots. That's what four Milwaukee police officers encountered during a chase last October.

Those officers were among the dozens honored during the Milwaukee Police Department's Merit Award ceremony on Wednesday, May 8.

MPD honored officers and civilians for going above and beyond, putting their lives on the line to keep this city safe.

"It takes all of us to create positive and sustainable impact in our community," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

MPD Merit Awards

Dozens were recognized for their heroism at the Merit Award ceremony.

Among those being honored were four men, who risked their lives last fall.

The officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the early morning on Oct. 6. It led to a chase and shots fired.

"I’m really happy to be with these three guys. I’d go through any brick wall with these guys," officer Chad Boyack said. "We’ve been through a lot together."

The first squad was hit and another took over.

"The next thing we saw and heard was muzzle blasts from a rifle coming through the back window at our car," said Boyack.

MPD Merit Awards

Boyack was hit with shrapnel as the chase reached speeds of more than 110 miles per hour.

"It either blew up or sheer force sent the shrapnel to my head," he said.

He wasn’t injured. The chase continued to the city’s south side and two men were arrested.

"One thing you learn from a situation like that is what other people are willing to do for you," said officer Nicholas Sandoval.

MPD Merit Awards

The officers received the Medal of Valor award in front of a room filled with loved ones, recognizing a day on the job that will not be forgotten.

"When you’re presented with a very dangerous situation, diamonds like this come to the surface," Boyack said.

The two men arrested have been charged with several felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. They are both awaiting trial.