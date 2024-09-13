The Brief Milwaukee received a $25 million federal grant to transform a stretch of Center Street. The money will be used to add protected bike lanes, enhance pedestrian crossings and more.



Milwaukee received a $25 million federal grant to fund a "complete transformation" to a segment of Center Street, the city's Department of Public Works announced on Friday.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All Implementation Grant will be used to add enhanced pedestrian crossings, protected bike lanes, transit boarding improvements, street trees and traffic-calming measures.

"If you're driving, if you're walking, if you're using a bike, if you're a stroller-pusher, if you're using an e-scooter, or the like, that is what our goal has been, that is what our focus has been since I have been mayor, making the streets safer for all and this will help us do that," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The "Center Street Transformation Project" will address an almost two-mile stretch of Center Street from Sherman Boulevard to Teutonia Avenue identified as part of the city’s "High Injury Network," the DPW said.

The DPW said the total project budget is $31,250,000, which includes a $6.25 million local match requirement that the city will contribute.

A complete list of planned changes can be found on the project's website.