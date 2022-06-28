Milwaukee Cass and Juneau robbery, 3 wanted

article

Milwaukee police are looking for three people wanted after a robbery near Cass and Juneau June 21.

Police said one of the three approached the victim around 11 a.m. and used force to take property. All three then fled in a vehicle that police later found.

They're described as follows:

Black female between the ages of 15 and 18, standing 5'2" to 5'4" tall with a thin build and red hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a light purple sports bra and yoga pants.

Black male between the ages 15-17 with a thin build and braids to the back of the head. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white tank top.

Black male between the ages of 16-18, standing 5'6" to 5'8" tall, with dreads to the shoulders. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.