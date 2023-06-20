Milwaukee Carver Park shooting, pursuit, 2 teens charged

article

Two Milwaukee 17-year-olds are charged in connection with a shooting that happened at Carver Park in May and a subsequent police pursuit in June.

Armon Walker faces one count of first-degree reckless injury, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by someone under 18, one count of operating a vehicle without consent (passenger), one count of resisting/obstructing an officer and two counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony. He made his initial appearance in court June 20. Cash bond was set at $15,000.

Davion Williams is charged with one count of drive/operate without consent, one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, one count of resisting/obstructing, one count of possession of a firearm by someone under 18 and one count of possession of cocaine.

The shooting happened on May 20. The victim, who was 17 at the time, was taken to Children's Wisconsin with gunshot wounds.

According to a criminal complaint, he told investigators that a few days before the shooting, there was an argument on a school bus involving the victim and the shooter's younger brother. Days later, at the park, the victim said the older brother pulled out a gun and shot him three times. He provided the Instagram profile of the shooter to police, who identified the person as Walker. The complaint notes he lives a block from Carver Park.

About a month after the shooting, on June 15, prosecutors say Walker was in a stolen vehicle that led deputies on a .25-mile pursuit that ended near 13th and Reservoir.

Prosecutors say Walker and Davion Williams ran from the car. They were both eventually arrested.

The complaint says Williams was found with a gun and the key fob for the stolen vehicle, along with another vehicle key. Another gun was found in the stolen car.

While in custody, the complaint says Williams pulled cocaine from his pants before he was put through a body scanner.

The complaint notes that Walker was previously convicted as an adjudicated delinquent of armed robbery. Both were prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being under 18.