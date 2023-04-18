Milwaukee carjackings, robberies up to start 2023; homicides down

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton on Tuesday, April 18 presented the city's crime numbers for the first three months of 2023.

There's a positive trend happening in Milwaukee after back-to-back years of high homicide and violent crime numbers – but robbery, rape and carjackings have gone up.

"Let me be clear. I’m not satisfied. I’m not satisfied with where we are with the levels of crime and violence in the city," Johnson said. "Theft is down dramatically by more than one-third when compared to the last two years."

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's statistics, there were 39 homicides through March 31, down 22% compared to 2022, while auto theft is down 34%. Other crimes, including arson (23%) human trafficking (13%) and aggravated assault (10%) are also down double digits over that span.

"This doesn’t mean MPD is taking a break to celebrate its successes. It means we’re working hard to make our community safe," said Norman. "Juvenile behavior must be addressed."

Carjackings are up 40% compared to last year – with 108 so far this year compared to 77 a year ago. Rape (up 4%), robbery (up 3%) and non-fatal shootings (up 1%) have also increased, according to MPD.

"The most problematic about those we’re seeing involved in (carjackings)," Norman said, "they have no record. This is very disturbing."

The department continues working to keep guns out of the hands of young people. Norman said crime issues can shift, but the police department's focus on safety is the same.

"We call on everyone in our community to intervene and spread the message to our young ones they must follow laws," he said.

"When somebody gets shot, when somebody gets hurt. There’s a ripple effect there," Johnson said.

Police credit working with community partners and a number of different task forces with the changes.

Data presented by MPD:

Overall crime decreased 19% (5,874 thus far in 2023 compared to 7,252 for 2022)

Homicides decreased 22% (39 compared to 50)

Property crime decreased 24%

Auto thefts decreased 34% (1,433 compared to 2,175)

Crashes decreased 11% (3,426 compared to 3,855)

Hit-and-run crashes decreased 19% (1,261 compared to 1,550)

16 total traffic fatalities (same for first quarter of 2022)

Additionally, MPD said the homicide clearance rate – meaning charges filed in homicide cases – to start 2023 is 74%.