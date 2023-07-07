Milwaukee carjacking leads to standoff near home of victim's family

A carjacking led to an hours-long standoff on Milwaukee's north side Thursday, July 6.

As it turned out, the stolen SUV ended up back in the same neighborhood where the victim's family lives – miles away from where he was carjacked.

"They stole my car," the victim said. "It’s in the back of the house right now."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Newly filed court documents state, when an Uber driver picked up a fare near 41st and Florist, four people hopped in. The driver took them about five-and-a-half miles from there to the area of 7th and Reservoir.

Court documents state that's when one of the passengers pulled out a gun, pointed it and demanded the driver's keys, phone and wallet – as did a second person. They then drove off in the victim's 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Carjacking ends with standoff near 38th and Townsend, Milwaukee

A few hours later, the Jeep was tracked down and parked in an alley behind 38th Street – not far from the victim's family home. When cops pulled up, police said three people got out of the Jeep and ran into a home.

That's when the hours-long standoff ensued. As police tried to get the people out of the home, people outside traded insults with each other.

Ultimately, four people were arrested – a 23-year-old man, 20-year-old woman, 18-year-old man and 14-year-old boy. One of those people, police said, matched the description of the armed robbery suspects.