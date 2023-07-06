Tactical situation on Milwaukee's north side, 4 in custody

article

A Milwaukee police tactical situation developed on the city's north side Thursday, July 6. Four people were taken into custody.

FOX6 News was at the scene near 38th and Townsend. Around 12:30 p.m., people were seen being led out of a home in handcuffs – and around 12:45 p.m. what appeared to be a flash bang device was thrown inside the home.

The tactical vehicle pulled away from the scene shortly after 1 p.m. after the four people were out of the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.