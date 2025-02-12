Wisconsin winter storm warning Wednesday; latest updates

The Brief A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory has been issued for southeast Wisconsin. Wednesday's snow looks to be a long-duration event with the highest snowfall totals all season to accumulate. A calmer by chilly Thursday and early Friday but snow returns later Friday into Saturday with more notable snow accumulation.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin for Wednesday and Thursday.

The winter storm warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday for the following areas: Waukesha County, Kenosha County, Racine County, Sheboygan County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Washington County.

The winter weather advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday for the following areas: Jefferson County, Fond du Lac County, Walworth County, Dodge County.

Winter Storm Watch

What we know:

This system is going to bring the first substantial snowfall of the season to southeast Wisconsin. Most areas are expected to have a fluffier snow of 3" to 5" inland with higher totals near the lake of heavier snow that could reach up to 7" + due to lake-enhanced snowbands setting up.

Snowfall rates can be up to 1"per hour near the lake with rates inland 0.5"per hour.

Timeline:

Impacts will be low on Wednesday morning as light and fluffy snow begins to fall. Visibility will be dropping during the early morning on Wednesday, Feb. 12. During Wednesday afternoon, winds shift out of the northeast off of Lake Michigan.

This will increase the amount of moisture being pulled into this system, which can cause lake-enhanced snow for lakeshore communities and it will create snow to become more heavy.

Very poor visibility and hazardous travel will be the biggest impacts from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Wednesday 8AM

Heavy snow will continue through Wednesday evening, creating a messy and hazardous evening commute. Snow will gradually begin to pull away during the predawn hours of Thursday.

Snow showers can linger closer to the lakefront. Thursday morning, while the snow is expected to be gone, plan on slick and/or snow-covered roads.

What's next:

Another winter system is forecast to bring accumulating snowfall late Friday into Saturday.

