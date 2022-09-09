Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Surveillance of 68th and Fairview burglary suspect

Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a business near 68th and Fairview. (Courtesy: MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31.

Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.

The suspect allegedly broke into the business and stole property around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 31. He drove off in what police described as a blue, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.