Milwaukee building presenting as day care; West Allis man in federal court

The Brief A West Allis man is charged with drug and gun crimes after a gang task force raided a former Milwaukee bar turned soon-to-be day care. Timothy Bea appeared before a judge in federal court on Friday, May 2. The judge overseeing the case wants more information before deciding whether to release Bea pending trial.



A federal judge wants more information before deciding whether or not to release a West Allis man charged with drug and gun crimes.

Drug and gun crimes

What we know:

A gang task force raided a former Milwaukee bar turned soon-to-be day care and a West Allis home in March. Between the two, agents found drug presses, pounds of drugs, money counters and more than a dozen firearms. Among those firearms was a pistol with a switch and at least seven drum magazines. The properties were both owned by the same man, 41-year-old Timothy Bea.

Timothy Bea

Bea was back in a federal courtroom on Friday, May 2, where District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller said he wants more information about Bea; his businesses, real estate, car purchases and tax filings. This, before deciding if Bea will be released pending trial.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The judge said, "On the surface, these businesses appear to have provided 'cover' of drug trafficking."

Stadtmueller also eluded to potential drug debts and danger Bea may face if released. He said, "We cannot have a day care center operating as a child care center during the day, and other hours be a distribution center for controlled substances."

Bea was arrested in March, along with is long-time girlfriend, during a traffic stop. She runs the day care business – and has not been charged in connection with the case.

What records show

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families said it has no record of a day care operating out of the building. However, city record show the woman pulled a loading zone permit for the property in fall 2024.

A magistrate judge ordered Bea released pending trial. But the government is appealing the order. That is why a federal judge is on a fact-finding mission.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors allege Bea's been a large-scale drug supplier in Milwaukee since 2017.

Related article

Bea's defense attorney said the government can make representations of facts in the case, but he has no access to the government's evidence.

What's next:

Bea will remain in custody until the district judge holds his own review of the case. It is unclear when that will take place.