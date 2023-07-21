Milwaukee Brownstone Lounge shooting, jury finds man guilty

article

A man was found guilty at trial Friday, July 21 in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Milwaukee's Brownstone Social Lounge.

Jordan Tate, 26, was convicted of three felonies: first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Tate appeared on Wisconsin's Most Wanted after the shooting, and was arrested in October 2022 – months after the shooting.

The shooting happened in February 2022 at the lounge on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tucker, 31, died and two bouncers were wounded.

Milwaukee police said Tucker was working the driver's license scanner when Tate was being kicked out. He was not old enough to be in the age-restricted bar past 9 p.m. the night of the shooting.

Krystal Tucker (Photo provided by family)

"After pushing Mr. Tate out the door, he turns and fires multiple times – five times – in the direction of the three people, striking each individual, and he casually walks away south on Water Street," Milwaukee Police Det. Jeffrey Emanuelson said during Tate's initial court appearance.

Tate was identified through surveillance video, a credit card receipt, and Tate's own girlfriend who was with him that night.