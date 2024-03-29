Milwaukee Brewers new parking system; baseball fans have 3 options

If Milwaukee Brewers fans plan on driving or tailgating at American Family Field, the parking process is completely changed.

Baseball fans now have three options -- either use the MLB app on your phone, pay by cash or card at one of four parking kiosks around the ballpark, or scan a QR code from a smartphone and pay from there.

"There will be parking attendants and ambassadors that will help you get into the spot you want to get to, you’ll just scan — enter your information - and away you go," said Jason Hartlund, Milwaukee Brewers Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer.

The Brewers say the team is the first in the major league to implement this form of parking payment on this scale.

"On a very busy day, it’s going to save fans a half-hour to 45 minutes of waiting in line," said Tony Janowiec, Interstate Parking President & CEO.

The Brewers contracted with Milwaukee-based Interstate Parking. It invested thousands of dollars integrating their system into the MLB Ballpark app and buying license plate cameras. Interstate Parking says license plate information and other data is not sold and is kept in a secure database.

"It’s retained for about 36 months before we dump it," Janowiec said.

But only 30 minutes after the first pitch is when enforcement begins.

"If you haven’t paid, it will be whatever the price would cost for your individual lot plus a $3 fine," Hartlund said.

Once parked in the American Family Field parking lots, fans with prepaid digital parking will activate their parking session by simply typing in their license plate on the MLB Ballpark App. Fans purchasing day-of parking will scan a QR code posted on signs in the lot, enter their license plate and payment information. This expedited process will help alleviate backups that often occur during peak entry times. Parking ambassadors will be onsite to assist with traffic flow and help fans with the new process.

Fans will access American Family Field parking lots as usual. All entries remain the same with one additional entrance for Season Seat Holders and Suiteholders who have Gold parking, which can be accessed by entering from Brewers Boulevard. American Family Field parking lot times have not changed and typically open three hours before the first pitch (subject to change). For Monday – Thursday games that start at 6:15 p.m. or 6:40 p.m., parking lots open two and a half hours before the first pitch.

Parking prices remain the same as 2023. More information on the new process can be found at brewers.com/Parking.

