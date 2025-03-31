Milwaukee Brewers home opener, tailgating couple gets engaged
MILWAUKEE - Brewers fans may not have been feeling lovely after the Brewers' loss to the Kansas City Royals for the home opener on Monday, March 31, 2025, but love was still in the air.
Meet Joey Fischer and Amanda Veit.
Joey got down on one knee while they were tailgating earlier this afternoon.
Joey Fischer and Amanda Veit
The couple has been together two years, but it's actually their third year coming to the home opener together.
Fischer says he's been planning it since January, but as for his now fiancée, she told FOX6 this was a total surprise.
And they were not the only couple, as another couple got engaged in front of the Bob Uecker statue.
The Source: FOX6 met with the couple while they were tailgating outside American Family Field.