Milwaukee Brewers home opener, couple gets engaged at ballpark

Published  March 31, 2025 2:44pm CDT
Don Shelley proposed to Dana Lachapell in front of the Bob Uecker statue at American Family Field ahead of the Brewers home opener.

MILWAUKEE - Love was in the air at the Brewers home opener at American Family Field on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Don Shelley proposed to Dana Lachapell in front of the Bob Uecker statue. Don't worry, she said yes!

Don Shelley proposed to Dana Lachapell in front of the Bob Uecker statue at American Family Field ahead of the Brewers home opener.

The West Allis couple had their first date at a Brewers game last year, and have been long-time fans of the Brew Crew.

When asked why the proposal happened in front of the Uecker statue, Dana replied that she loves Uecker. She was also wearing a Uecker patch and had a Ueck shirt.

The Source: FOX6 spoke to the couple at the Brewers home opener.

