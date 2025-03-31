Milwaukee Brewers home opener, couple gets engaged at ballpark

Love was in the air at the Brewers home opener at American Family Field on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Don Shelley proposed to Dana Lachapell in front of the Bob Uecker statue. Don't worry, she said yes!

The West Allis couple had their first date at a Brewers game last year, and have been long-time fans of the Brew Crew.

When asked why the proposal happened in front of the Uecker statue, Dana replied that she loves Uecker. She was also wearing a Uecker patch and had a Ueck shirt.