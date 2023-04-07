Milwaukee Brewers, Bucks, Easter and more have city buzzing

article

Milwaukee is buzzing as the Bucks, Brewers – and Easter Bunny – all having stuff going on this weekend. Friday was National Beer Day, too.

The busy holiday weekend comes at a good time, and crowds are bringing more than just energy to the city.

"It’s going to be a fun night," said Bucks fan Greg Behling. "Go Bucks – we got the No. 1 seed!"

The sun was shining, and it was weekend vibes only as sports fans took over downtown with both the Brewers and Bucks in action Friday night.

"It’s been a while since we’ve had this many sports fans in town," said VISIT Milwaukee's Claire Koenig.

Bucks fans line up outside Fiserv Forum for the last regular-season home game.

At Fiserv Forum, the Bucks tipped off their final home game of the regular season. Baseball fans are geared-up, too; the Brewers, winners of five straight, hosted the rival St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.

"First home opener Friday night, so I’m hoping it’s a sellout crowd," Brewers fan Max Maier said.

VISIT Milwaukee said all the action downtown is a home run for the city – especially this holiday weekend.

"We love this, especially because Easter weekend is typically slower for hospitality businesses," Koenig said.

On a different playing field, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held its 89th Central Region Conference.

"That means there’s 5,000 people in and around downtown," said Koenig.

Sorority members from eight states are taking over the Wisconsin Center – the largest conference in its history. VISIT Milwaukee estimates it will bring more than $4 million to the city.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority holds its 89th Central Region Conference at the Wisconsin Center

"Restaurants, the shopping, I tell the downtown shops – put out pink and green, and we’ll buy it," said Kiahna W. Davis, the sorority's central regional director.

No matter what you're doing this weekend – or who you're cheering for – it's all something to celebrate.

"Go Brewers, Go Bucks, Go Milwaukee," said Maier.

A lot of fans were worried about traffic Friday night, and many planned ahead. Milwaukee police said, during events, they use additional resources, too.