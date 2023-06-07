Milwaukee Brady Street robbery attempt, shots fired, man charged

article

A Fond du Lac man, 21, is charged after prosecutors say he fired at a man during a robbery near Brady and Oakland in Milwaukee.

It happened on June 3.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said he was walking back to his vehicle with his girlfriend after getting food when he was "grabbed" by Colton Krahn. He said he heard two shots and ran to his vehicle, grabbing his own 9mm handgun. He said he fired one shot at Krahn, noticed he had been shot in the hand, and he drove himself to the hospital.

The girlfriend said Krahn was after her boyfriend's necklace. She said Krahn fired one round into their vehicle and another shot that hit her boyfriend's hand. Her boyfriend then fired one shot at Krahn, and Krahn and an associate fled the scene, the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two casings were recovered by police.

Krahn faces one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.