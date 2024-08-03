Boys & Girls Clubs fraud scheme; former employee gets probation

article

A former Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee employee convicted of embezzling thousands of dollars from the organization was sentenced on Wednesday to two years of probation.

Miguel Green, 57, pleaded no contest to two charges in February, and five other counts were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Case details

A criminal complaint, filed in 2021, said investigators uncovered multiple schemes – and alleged Green abused his position of trust. It said he spent money to benefit himself, his girlfriends and others affiliated with the organization's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program.

Green's schemes and crimes directly cost the organization more than $100,000 and indirectly cost the Clubs tens of thousands more in unpaid invoices, program waste and revenue loss, according to the complaint.

In one instance, the complaint states Green stole RBI player fees and deposited more than $20,000 from those fees into his personal account instead of turning them over to the organization.

Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club in Sherman Park

In another instance, the complaint said: "As R.B.I. program coordinator, Green submitted fraudulent paperwork and thereby requested that BGCGM issue checks payable to Green’s acquaintances and relatives. For example, Green requested that BGCGM issue checks to ‘umpires’ who never worked baseball games, to concession ‘volunteers’ who never volunteered, and to baseball instructors who never actually instructed."

Green’s requests were "supported" by paperwork with forged signatures and fabricated social security numbers, according to the complaint. His crimes cost the organization more than $166,000.

Editor's note: As a result of his plea, the charges Green was convicted of do not reflect the total dollar amounts outlined in the criminal complaint.