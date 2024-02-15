Boys and Girls Club fraud scheme; former employee pleads no contest

article

A former Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) employee accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the organization from 2012 to 2018 pleaded no contest to two charges on Monday, Feb. 12. Five other charges against Miguel Green were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Green is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.

Case details

The 2021 complaint in this case says states investigators uncovered multiple schemes – and alleges Green abused his position of trust. It states he spent money to benefit himself, his girlfriends and others affiliated with the organization's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program.

Green's schemes and crimes directly cost the organization more than $100,000 and indirectly cost the BGCGM tens of thousands more in unpaid invoices, program waste and revenue loss, according to the complaint.

In one instance, the complaint states Green stole RBI player fees and deposited more than $20,000 from those fees into his personal account instead of turning them over to the organization.

In another instance, the complaint says: "As R.B.I. program coordinator, Green submitted fraudulent paperwork and thereby requested that BGCGM issue checks payable to Green’s acquaintances and relatives. For example, Green requested that BGCGM issue checks to ‘umpires’ who never worked baseball games, to concession ‘volunteers’ who never volunteered, and to baseball instructors who never actually instructed."

Green’s requests were "supported" by paperwork with forged signatures and fabricated social security numbers, according to the complaint.

Green's crimes cost the organization more than $166,000, the complaint says.