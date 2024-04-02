Boy shot, Milwaukee men accused of reckless injury

article

Two Milwaukee men are accused in a shooting that wounded a 6-year-old boy on Tuesday, March 26.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Carlos DeNova and 20-year-old Amarri Watson with multiple felonies in the shooting near 38th and Villard. The victim, Tarrance Scott Jr., was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his knee. His mother told FOX6 News it happened while they were getting ready for bed.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the scene and found two bullet strikes to the home. Eleven bullet casings were found outside the home in the street.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Surveillance video from a Villard Avenue gas station showed a "distinct" pickup truck roughly an hour before the shooting, per the complaint. The driver, since identified as DeNova, was waving a gun in the air. Watson, a passenger, was also seen on surveillance.

At around 9:15 p.m., the time of the shooting, the complaint states the pickup truck was seen driving away from the gas station toward 38th Street, which was toward the victim's home. The pickup truck was seen driving recklessly away from the home minutes later. A different camera captured the pickup truck's license plate.

Tarrance Scott, Jr.

The complaint states a woman spoke to police and said DeNova admitted to her that he and Watson shot up the house, but that he wasn't sure whose gunfire struck the 6-year-old.

Police later found DeNova near 76th and Lapham on March 29 – three days after the shooting, per the complaint. As officers saw him get into a pickup truck as a passenger, they turned on their lights. The driver took off, and police used stop sticks to stop the fleeing pickup truck.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The complaint states DeNova ran off and tossed a handgun, which was recovered. He allegedly ignored commands to stop and a Taser was needed to take him into custody. Watson was arrested the next day.

A forensic analysis determined the bullet casings found at the scene came from two different guns, according to the complaint. One gun was found in the home where Watson was arrested, the other was found in a pickup truck during DeNova's arrest.

Once in custody, the complaint states Watson admitted DeNova gave him a ride home the night of the shooting. He said DeNova said he was going to "blow this (expletive)" and fired his gun into the air from the pickup truck. Watson said he then did the same.

Shooting scene near 38th and Villard

Carlos DeNova, 21, is charged with:

First-degree reckless injury

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon (four counts)

Misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer

Court records show he was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 2.

Amarri Watson, 20, is charged with:

First-degree reckless injury

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon

Watson made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, and his cash bond was set at $50,000.