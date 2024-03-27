Milwaukee boy shot, mother makes plea to end violence

A 6-year-old Milwaukee boy is recovering at home after being shot in the leg on the city's north side on Tuesday evening, March 26.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near 38th and Rohr. His mom said it happened while they were getting ready for bed.

They’re images that Zellean Sims would like erased from her memory.

"I’m very traumatized," she said. "I’m seeing it replaying in my head."

She said a normal bedtime routine ended with her son, Tarrance Scott, Jr., getting shot in the leg. Sims said she told Tarrance he could play one last game before going to bed. While she was about to read her daughter a book, they suddenly heard bullets flying outside their home.

Tarrance Scott, Jr.

"They hit an innocent bystander, which was my son, and he didn’t deserve that," she said. "I was yelling for everybody to get down, so once I got off the bed, I was grabbing the baby’s crib."

That's when her daughter noticed Tarrance was down.

"My daughter was pointing at him trying to get the words out but couldn’t," she said. "She witnessed him getting shot first."

38th and Rohr scene

She said he was hit right below the knee. She said she applied pressure on the wound, called the police and took her son to the hospital.

The family said they don't know exactly where the shooting came from. But they believe it happened on the corner, based on how the bullet entered their home.

"It was hard to sleep," Sims said.

She said he was treated and released the next day, Wednesday, March 27. The bullet didn't hit any bones or arteries.

Bullet in the home

While she said her son is in good spirits and with a smile on his face, she's scared.

"I’m scared, traumatized," Sims said. "Don’t really want to be here, but this is all we got right now."

Sims said she's grateful her son is alive and wants the guns put down, noting this could have had a more tragic ending.

"Just stop killing and shooting," she said. "Things could have gone differently."

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help offset costs while they help Tarrance’s recovery.

Police said it doesn’t look like a targeted shooting and they are still looking for suspects. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.