Milwaukee boy found safe; Amber Alert criteria explained, uncle charged

The Brief A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy's uncle is now charged following his abduction as questions still remain regarding what happened. Many are questioning why it took several hours before an Amber Alert was issued. The boy had been last seen near 61st and Hustis on Friday night before being found on Saturday.



A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy's uncle is now charged following his abduction as questions still remain regarding what happened.

It should be noted that he was not charged with his disappearance.

What we know:

27-year-old Jamel White is charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Prosecutors say he fired shots on Hustis Street on Saturday, July 12, right where the boy was abducted.

Jamel White

Somebody called 911, and local journalists working in the area told police they also saw him shooting.

When the police arrived, they found White. Police say he told them he was scared for his family.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No one was injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

A lot of questions remain in the case; the 25-year-old arrested in connection to the kidnapping still hasn't been charged, and While’s family said they're thankful for his safe return on Saturday, but they also question why it took several hours before an Amber Alert was issued.

The backstory:

Police said the boy was taken at gunpoint outside his home near 61st and Hustis around 7 p.m. on Friday. The Milwaukee Police Department issued a critical missing alert just before 9:30 p.m. Then, hours later, an Amber Alert at midnight.

Criminal charges for the 25-year-old have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Dig deeper:

Lt. Joshua Hecker of the Kenosha Police Department said while every department is different, they all must go through a similar process in order to meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Related article

"From start to finish, from when we first get on scene to the point where we determine there is an Amber Alert required, there can be some delay," Hecker said. "If the officers determine – yes this is in fact a serious situation where we may need to get an Amber Alert out to the public – those officers would contact a supervisor."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He said the supervisor then has to send a form to the hub of Amber Alerts in Wisconsin.

What they're saying:

"Once that communication has been established, then we determine whether or not an Amber Alert, the criteria is met," Hecker said. "If it is, then the Dane County Communications Center will send out that information to the state."

Hecker said that although the process can take quite some time, there is a reason.

"It's kind of like the boy cried wolf scenario where we don’t want to resort to an Amber Alert every single time we get a phone call there’s a missing child," he said. "[t] would negate the entire purpose of the Amber Alert."