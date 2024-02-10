Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bishop Sedgwick Daniels Memorial Repository opens in Milwaukee

In Milwaukee, dozens of people gathered Saturday to cut the ribbon on the new Bishop Sedgwick Daniels Memorial Repository.

A beloved pillar of the community, Daniels passed away in November 2023 at the age of 64. He was a well-known pastor at Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ.

Organizers said there is a powerful meaning behind everything in the exhibit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This place is so important because it houses many of the things that identify the parts of Bishop – it has the desk he wrote his messages, it has the chair that he prayed in every Sunday," said Ryan Gray, a young adult pastor at Holy Redeemer.

"Bishop Daniels intentionally placed the excellence and expertise of his wisdom, knowledge and ability right in the heart of the city," said Valerie Daniels-Carter, senior executive pastor.

The memorial is located at the Institute for the Preservation of African-American Music and Arts.