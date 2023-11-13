Milwaukee's Bishop Sedgwick Daniels dead; church, community mourns

Members of Milwaukee's Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ are in mourning in the wake of Bishop Sedgwick Daniels dying.

"He will truly truly be missed," said Michelle Pitts, a longtime friend of Bishop Daniels.

It is a call you never want to receive about a friend.

Pitts owns a funeral home in Milwaukee. Now the person who helps others grieve is experiencing grief of her own.

Bishop Sedgwick Daniels

‘I felt as if I was falling apart," Pitts said. "I will never see him again. I’ll never hear his voice again. But his spirit will live on and I will feel him day after day. I will remember the words he would say, that ‘nothing is too hard for God.’"

Bishop Sedgwick Daniels

Pitts said she has been friends with Bishop Daniels for more than 50 years. The 64-year-old died on Sunday, Nov. 12.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He loved children, he loved the elderly, he loved his church, he loved his family. If he didn’t care for you, you never knew it because he shared so much love," Pitts said.

Michelle Pitts

Daniels was not only known for being the bishop at Holy Redeemer, he also helped found a school, a senior living center and even opened a health clinic.

"I remember one time Bishop Daniels was talking about opening up an orphanage. He just wanted a piece of everybody, he wanted to help everybody," Pitts said.

Even in death, Pitts said Daniels' church, family and friends will keep the bishop's legacy alive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"If you could just take a piece of who Bishop Daniels was, it would make this world a much better place," Pitts said.

Reaction

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"I was heartbroken by Bishop Sedgwick Daniels' passing. Bishop Daniels was a pillar in the Milwaukee community. It didn't matter if it was in the faith community in economics or education. Bishop Daniels played a significant role in Milwaukee and will be sorely missed."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

"It is with great sadness that I send my condolences to the family, parish, and community of Bishop Sedgwick Daniels. Bishop Daniels was an esteemed spiritual leader, lifelong scholar and educator, and beloved pillar of the Milwaukee community.

"Bishop Daniels left a profound mark on the lives of everyone he met, and his impact will continue to be felt throughout the community for generations to come. He taught resilience and perseverance through despair – lessons we will heed as we mourn his loss. My family and I join the Daniels family and the COGIC and Holy Redeemer communities in grief, while honoring the legacy he leaves behind."