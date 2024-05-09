Milwaukee bilingual counselor named a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

Ana Báez, a bilingual counselor at South Division High School, was named a 2025 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year by State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly during a surprise school assembly on Thursday morning, May 9, 2024 at the school.

According to a press release, Báez is the daughter of Puerto Rican immigrants, growing up in Milwaukee and graduating from Milwaukee Public Schools.

Báez helps English language learning students identify and remove barriers from pursuing and achieving academic success.

Prior to working at MPS, Báez was a bilingual case manager, advocating for bilingual families, so they could receive education on receiving healthcare services.