Milwaukee sailboats pulled from Lake Michigan, end of 2023 season

With the 2023 sailing season nearly over, some big boats needed to come out of the water Friday at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center.

"Big Boat Day" is an annual event for the sailing center. They call in a 20-ton crane to get large boats out of the water for winter. This year, 35 boats were pulled.

"That kind of starts the beginning of our weekend, closing up for the season," said Holly Church, the organization's director.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It signals the end of the Milwaukee sailing season, and Church said Lake Michigan was booming this year.

"I think since COVID people have really begun to start to pay attention to outdoor activities, getting out, getting fresh air. It's been a really busy couple of years for us," Church said. "One of the top community sailing programs in the country right here in our backyard."

Sailboats pulled from Lake Michigan for the season during Milwaukee Community Sailing Centers "Big Boat Day"

The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center aims to steer all ages, abilities and incomes toward maritime activities.

"My dad's 80 years old and sailing this boat," said sailor Katie Sullivan. "It’s a wonderful program. Anybody should try it."

"People here are so helpful, and they really are dedicated to helping people learn about sailing. Very nice community group," said sailor Lilly Sullivan.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

That community is stepping up to get the vessels pulled out of water and power washed for next spring. Church leaves sailors with one last piece of advice for their last weekend on the water: "Just have fun! Winter is coming, snow is gonna fly."

Saturday and Sunday are the last days for open sailing. Members can take out the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center boats, and then all of their boats will be pulled out of the docks Monday.