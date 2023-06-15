Milwaukee basketball game beating, attempted homicide charges

article

Kyivory Moore-Frazier, 17, of Milwaukee faces attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say a basketball game led to a brutal beating that left the victim hospitalized and potentially disabled.

The attack happened June 2 at Green Bay Avenue School Playground/MPS Success Center near 7th and Melvina.

A criminal complaint says a witness told investigators the attacker was an individual he knew as "Daquan Johnson." Prosecutors say "Daquan" was actually Moore-Frazier.

According to the witness, "Daquan" asked the victim to play a game of basketball for money, and he agreed. During the game, "Daquan" was losing and became upset, leading to the beating.

A second witness said the victim was punched in the face and strangled to the point where he began to foam at the mouth before the attacker stomped on his head. The attacker then tried to get into the victim's vehicle but couldn't, stomping on the hood and windshield, cracking it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He left with another man while the victim lay unconscious.

At the hospital, the complaint says nursing staff determined he "would likely not be the same and would be disabled either physically or mentally."

Through their investigation, police obtained "Daquan's" address and looked up calls for service, the complaint says, finding two that involved Kyivory Moore-Frazier. They checked a booking photo, and it matched the description of the attacker at the basketball courts. Both witnesses also identified Moore-Frazier as the attacker via a photo lineup.

He was arrested at his home on June 13. He made his initial appearance in court Thursday, June 15. Cash bond was set at $7,500.