Beloved barber shot in Milwaukee, fighting for his life, family says

A beloved Milwaukee barber is fighting for his life after a shooting that happened on Tuesday morning, May 14.

Loved ones told FOX6 someone shot 51-year-old Paul Cooper multiple times while trying to steal his truck near 25th and Capitol.

"All of this is over a materialistic object," said Kendall Miller, Cooper's son. "Somebody is fighting for their life over something that’s so materialistic."

Cooper has had multiple surgeries so far. Friday, loved ones gathered on Friday for a day of strength and prayer.

"We’re just holding on faith and hope that he can recover from this, which I know he will," said Miller.

Shooting near 25th and Capitol, Milwaukee

Neighbors told FOX6 that Cooper, a father of four, has had the shop for nearly 30 years and has garnered quite a reputation. Family members said the shooting happened right across the street.

"He’s one of the quickest barbers ever, and everybody knows who he is," Miller said.

"When you sat in his chair, you were not only a client, you were a part of his family," said Lamont Holt, Cooper's cousin.

Now, loved ones are calling for an end to the violence and prayers for Cooper.

Paul Cooper's barbershop in Milwaukee

"It’s sad. We got to get it together, I don’t know what it is," Holt said.

"It’s tragedy every day that we wake up, every day that we cut the news on, every morning of every day that we live we go through tragedy," Heidi Cooper, Paul's sister, said.

At last check, police do not have anyone in custody for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.