Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 3 wounded, police investigate

article

Three people were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings on Tuesday morning, May 14.

Police are still looking for the people responsible for the violence.

Teutonia and Nash

Around 12:30 a.m., a 47-year-old victim was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

23rd and Mineral

A 20-year-old victim was shot around 9:30 a.m. and taken a hospital for treatment. Police said they are looking for a known suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

25th and Capitol

Just after 10 a.m., a 51-year-old victim was shot and wounded. The victim suffered serious gunshot injuries, police said, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.