Milwaukee bar security guard killed, man sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man convicted in a 2024 shooting was sentenced to prison. The shooting happened at Premier Sports Lounge, at 40th and North. Security guard David Anderson was killed. Other people were wounded.



A Milwaukee man convicted in a shooting that killed a bar security guard and wounded other people last summer was sentenced to decades in prison on Friday.

Daishon Brown

In Court:

Daishon Brown, 23, pleaded guilty in April to an amended charge of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of David Anderson and two counts of recklessly endangering safety. As part of a plea deal, the third count of recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On Friday, Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

David Anderson (photo provided by family)

"You have destroyed our lives and have traumatized us indefinitely. Why did you feel the need to take his life that day?" Stacy Anderson, the victim's sister, said during Brown's sentencing. "Your life was not in danger, you didn't have anything to do with the situation, it was your associate's battle – not yours. You allowed your associate to tell you to get a gun, when you all couldn't handle the altercation like men."

Prosecutors had originally charged Brown with first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the case.

Bar shooting | Aug. 22, 2024

The backstory:

The shooting happened at Premier Sports Lounge, at 40th and North, just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, court filings state they found Anderson unconscious on the sidewalk. He died at the scene. A second shooting victim inside the bar was taken to a hospital and survived.

A detective found eight bullet casings near where Anderson was shot. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined he suffered nine gunshot wounds from six separate bullets.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed video footage from cameras inside and outside the bar.

Video outside showed Anderson in an argument with a patron when he took off his shirt and "squares off with the patron, and the men shoved each other," according to a criminal complaint. Anderson then suddenly fell to the ground as onlookers scattered.

A white van was seen on video parked alongside the sidewalk. Prosecutors said the shooter was standing alongside the van door looking toward the argument when he got in the van and emerged seconds later "manipulating something inside the waistline of his pants." He then pulled out a gun with an extended magazine, moved closer to the argument and began shooting.

Fatal shooting scene near 40th and North

The complaint went on to say that, after firing eight shots, the shooter got into the white van. Another person entered view of the camera and fell to the pavement as other people "gather her up and put her in the white van, which then drives away."

What they're saying:

A bartender spoke with police following the shooting. Court filings said she told them she was outside at closing time and "saw an argument develop when (Anderson) was telling a man and woman that they had to leave because the bar was closing." Those people "didn't want to leave, and the man became aggressive." The man then turned to another man and told him to "get the heat," and a fight began before shots "rang out."

Police later identified the van shown in the video as belonging to a relative of Brown's. When questioned by authorities, that relative said she was the driver of the white van in the video. She also identified the shooter as Brown.