Milwaukee bar security guard shot; 22-year-old man charged, on the run

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding three others at a tavern at 40th and North on Thursday, Aug. 22. The accused is Daishon Brown. He is not in police custody at this time – and faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting at Premier Sports Lounge at 40th and North just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk, unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man, later identified as David Anderson, was pronounced deceased on the scene. A second shooting victim was found inside the tavern. That person was taken to a hospital and survived his injury.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined Anderson suffered nine gunshot wounds from six separate bullets.

David Anderson (photo provided by family)

A detective examined the scene of the shooting. He recovered eight spent 9mm cartridge casings near where Anderson was shot.

Investigators reviewed video footage from cameras inside and outside the tavern. The "videos show the shooter firing his gun during the shooting and show the shooter inside and outside the tavern before the shooting," the complaint says.

An outside video shows Anderson getting into an argument with a patron. The complaint says Anderson "removes his t-shirt and squares off with the patron, and the men shove each other. Suddenly (Anderson) falls to the ground and the onlookers scatter," the complaint says.

Fatal shooting scene near 40th and North

Investigators reviewed another outside video. It shows a white van parked alongside the sidewalk. Then, a "man with dreadlocks tied back in a ponytail (who turns out to be the shooter) is standing alongside the van door, looking towards where the argument is taking place several feet away. He enters the van and emerges seconds later, manipulating something inside the waistline of his pants. Moments later, he pulls out a handgun with an extended magazine, moves closer to the arguing men, and begins shooting, as evidenced by eight muzzle flashes from his gun barrel," the complaint says.

The complaint goes on to say after firing the eight shots, the shooter returns to and enters the white van. Another person comes into view from the area where Anderson was shot. The complaint says she "falls to the pavement, and other persons gather her up and put her in the white van, which then drives away."

A bartender spoke with police following the shooting. She indicated "she was outside at closing time and saw an argument develop when (Anderson) was telling a man and woman that they had to leave because the bar was closing. They didn't want to leave, and the man became aggressive. The angry man turned to another man and told him to 'get the heat.' (Anderson and the angry man began to fight physically, and shots rang out and (Anderson) fell to the pavement," the complaint says.

Police later identified the van shown in the video as belonging to a relative of the defendant. When questioned by authorities, that relative said she was the driver of the white van in the video. She also identified the shooter as the defendant.

While charges have been filed against Brown, online court records indicate he is not in police custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.