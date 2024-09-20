Milwaukee bank robbery; FBI, police seek help to identify robber

article

The Brief The FBI and Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify a bank robber from a crime exactly one year ago. The man robbed a PNC Bank on Milwaukee's east side on Sept. 20, 2023. A reward for up to $5,000 for info leading to an arrest and conviction is being offered by the FBI.



FBI Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a bank in the city one year ago.

A news release says the robbery occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the PNC Bank located at Murray and North on Milwaukee’s east side. Officials say the man entered the bank, approached a teller, implied he had a firearm and demanded cash. The man fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The man is described as a male, white, 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5’10" tall and weighing 175 pounds. During the robbery, he wore a blue floppy hat, black sunglasses, a white hospital mask, a tan button-up, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Earlier in the day, the same man was seen riding a Milwaukee County Transit System bus – and was at a McDonald’s where he was seen wearing a pink button-up, long-sleeved shirt and a dark baseball hat.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who committed this robbery.

The FBI and the MPD are requesting anyone with information regarding the robbery or anyone who can identify the subject in the photos to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684 or the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.