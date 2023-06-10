Milwaukee baby girl killed, family marks 2nd birthday without her

Zy'Aire Nevels would have turned 2 years old on Saturday, June 10, a week after the Milwaukee 1-year-old was shot near 19th and Atkinson. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

On what would have been Nevels' second birthday, Davon Chapman, the man accused of killing her, made his initial appearance in court. Cash bond was set at $350,000 for the man charged with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon, accused of shooting into a car carrying Nevels Saturday night, June 3.

Nevels' loved ones said they're trying to stay strong after this tragedy, and they just want the violence to stop.

It was supposed to be a joyous day for the little girl and her family.

"It's trying and difficult, but I am trying to put on my game face," said Joyce D. Lee, Nevels' great-aunt. "I am emotionally disturbed on the inside."

Instead, it was a somber day for those close to young Zy'Aire.

"The senseless killings, always the innocent parties are always the ones that get hurt," said Lee.

Lee and the rest of Nevels' family came together to honor her short life and other people killed by gun violence in Milwaukee.

"It's every day now," said Lee. "It's sad, but I try to pray for safety for not only one race but the human race."

The city's Office of Violence Prevention hosted the day of healing.

"We want to live, and we want our children to grow up," said Desilynn Smith, community advocate.

Smith said she won't stop fighting for change until the violence stops.

"And we want to bring back that positive, everything in the neighborhood that we are," said Smith.

Nevels' aunt said she sees positivity in her 3-year-old niece, Nevels' older sister.

"She's still a happy camper," said Lee. "That's how Zy'aire was."

Lee said she's certain that's how the 1-year-old will be remembered.

"Her smile," said Lee. "She smiled all the time. She wasn't a sad baby; she was a happy baby. And her big eyes."

As of Saturday, a GoFundMe.com account for Nevels had raised $5,200.