Milwaukee baby girl fatally shot; police say 27-year-old man arrested

Milwaukee police say a 27-year-old man has been taken into custody on Sunday, June 4 in connection with the fatal shooting of 1-year-old Zyare Nevels. Officials confirm the arrest took place on I-94/41 in Kenosha County on Sunday.

I-94/41 traffic stop, Milwaukee homicide wanted individual arrested

Nevels was shot Saturday night, June 3 near Atkinson Library around 19th and Atkinson. Officials say just after 8 p.m. Saturday, an argument between adults ended with the baby shot inside a vehicle. The child was taken to a nearby firehouse and then taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Milwaukee shooting near Atkinson Library.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story.