Milwaukee auto shop owner shot by customer, seriously injured

The Brief The owner of a Milwaukee auto shop was seriously injured after he was shot by a customer. Investigators say the shooting suspect became upset because his car wasn't being fixed fast enough. Warning: The video in this story is graphic and might be disturbing to viewers.



An angry customer leaves a Milwaukee auto shop owner seriously injured.

Investigators say he was upset about his car when he started shooting.

Shooting at Divine Auto Shop

What we know:

At Divine Auto Shop, employees are used to doing quick repairs.

When a customer walked in last Friday (Aug. 1) asking about his Kia Soul, they never expected any of this.

Snapshot right before the shooting

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Family of the victim tells FOX6 the car was brought in for a steering column repair the day before.

They say the man became upset because they weren't working fast enough.

The customer is seen shoving the shop owner.

When he walks toward him, the customer pulls out a gun and starts shooting at point-blank range, even firing at the victim while he's on the ground.

He continued to shoot as he ran from the scene.

Video snapshot during the shooting

The victim's family drove him to the hospital after they say he was shot eight times with injuries to his arm, shoulder, and stomach. He's needed three surgeries.

The suspect was arrested on Monday.

Days later, bullet holes remain in the windshield of the cars in the lot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Bullet hole in a windshield

A family whose faith is written in the name of the business says it was the grace of God that their loved one is still alive.

What's next:

The 27-year-old suspect is in jail being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says charges are currently under review.