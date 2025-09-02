Fatal ATV crash in Milwaukee; man charged never had a license

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of driving without a valid license when he collided with an ATV on the city's north side, killing one person and seriously injuring another, on Aug. 30.

In Court:

Court records show 23-year-old Jaden Brown-Smith is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Sept. 3. He is charged with two felony counts:

Knowingly operating without a valid license (causing death)

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license (causing great bodily harm)

The backstory:

The crash happened just after midnight on Aug. 30. Police arrived to find paramedics treating two victims, identified as Victor Ramos and Brittney Harshman, at the scene near 28th and Concordia. Ramos died at the hospital, while Harshman's family told FOX6 News she was on life support as of Monday.

Brittney Harshman (L)

A criminal complaint said investigators found a black Chevrolet and a red ATV, both with damage to their front ends. There was also "red paint transfer" on the Chevrolet, "consistent with colliding with the red ATV."

ATVs are not legal on Milwaukee streets.

An officer spoke to Brown-Smith at the scene, per the complaint, who identified himself as the driver of the Chevrolet. He claimed he had just completed a DoorDash delivery and was driving westbound on Concordia Avenue when he saw a red vehicle speed out of an alley between 28th Street and 29th Street. He said he tried to swerve out of the way, but they crashed onto the sidewalk.

Dig deeper:

After the crash, court filings said Brown-Smith said he realized he'd hit an ATV and saw two people unconscious on the ground. He also said he did not have a driver's license and had been cited for driving without a license in the past.

The complaint states a review of Wisconsin Department of Transportation records showed Brown-Smith has never had a driver's license. He was cited on back-to-back days in May, first for speeding and then for a crash; he was convicted on both citations in July.

