Fatal vehicle, ATV crash in Milwaukee; family talks woman on life support

One person is dead and another is on life support after their ATV collided with a car over the weekend.

What we know:

It happened around midnight Saturday, Aug. 30, near 28th and Concordia on Milwaukee’s north side.

Family members said they understand there’s wrong on both sides in this case. ATVs are not legal on Milwaukee roads, and they say detectives told them the driver of the car was speeding.

A sliver of crime scene tape, tire marks and a dented fence are all that remain after the crash.

What they're saying:

Serena Kelley said she is coming to terms that soon her 36-year-old daughter, Brittney Harshman, will no longer be with her.

"Whoever hit her, I forgive them. I have to, to move on," Kelley said. "A detective called me and said they had her as a Jane Doe, but they got her fingerprints and then called me because I’m her emergency contact."

Kelley said Harshman – a mother of two – was the passenger on the ATV when it was struck by a car.

Dig deeper:

Police said 45-year-old Victor Ramos was driving the ATV. He died at the hospital.

Harshman is currently on life support at Froedtert Hospital.

The family acknowledged the risks of riding ATVs on city streets.

"Why people are driving ATVs in Milwaukee County, I’m not sure why that’s happening," said Harshman’s aunt, Mary Uebelacker.

Her father, Shannon Kelley, added: "She was having fun and was doing her thing until the car hit her and unfortunately, we suffer the loss for that."

Police said the 23-year-old driver of the car was arrested. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a charge of knowingly operating without a valid license causing death.

Detectives told the family the driver was speeding, and both ATV riders were not wearing helmets.

Harshman’s family said once she is taken off life support they plan to donate her organs.

"I’m going to miss her terribly," her mother said. "Just cry,because what are you supposed to do? It’s your kid."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to support her children and cover funeral costs.