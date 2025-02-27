article

The Brief Tearman Spencer, the former Milwaukee city attorney, is charged with felony misconduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. The 68-year-old pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors said he directed city attorney's office staff and resources for his personal benefit.



Tearman Spencer, the former Milwaukee city attorney charged last year with misconduct in office, pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

What they're saying:

According to a criminal complaint, the district attorney's office found Spencer used discretionary power as city attorney to prevent the city's client, the Department of Neighborhood Services, from performing inspections and assessments on a property where he stored cars.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Specifically, the 68-year-old Spencer is accused of directing city attorney's office staff and resources to the property avoid fees and repairs on required Department of Neighborhood Services inspections that totaled thousands of dollars.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Spencer also "misled" investigators about the use of resources for his personal benefit while also admitting that he directed city attorney resources for his personal benefit – and contrary to the office's client, the city of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). The city attorney's office would be tasked with representing DNS in court.

Spencer was first elected city attorney in April 2020, and the misconduct in question took place between June 1, 2022 and Feb. 14, 2023. He lost his reelection bid in April 2024.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

Court records show Spencer is due back in court in April. In addition to felony misconduct, he is charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer in the case.