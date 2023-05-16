Milwaukee attempted homicide, man stabbed children's mother: complaint

article

Frankie Lewis, 40, of Milwaukee is accused of stabbing the mother of his children during an argument at a home near 22nd and Van Beck on May 14. Prosecutors say at least one of their eight kids witnessed the crime.

Lewis is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, substantial battery, disorderly conduct and failure to report to county jail.

According to a criminal complaint, police in the area for an unrelated call heard screams for help and people running and learned of a reported stabbing at 22nd and Van Beck.

Prosecutors say Lewis told investigators he stabbed the woman with whom he shares eight children, but he said she "stabbed him first."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was found with a laceration to her head, on the ground in the basement in a pool of blood. She also suffered a stab wound to her chest.

Stabbing near 22nd and Van Beck

According to the complaint, the victim said Lewis confronted her in the basement because "he believed she was allowing their kids to disrespect him." She said he went up to the kitchen before coming back down to the basement. The woman said he looked like he was going to punch her, and she didn't realize she'd been stabbed until she felt the blood running down her face. She said he then grabbed her by the neck and stabbed her in the chest before he left without saying a word. She said her kids chased Lewis out of the home.

Two of the children told investigators they heard Lewis making comments that he was going to "kill her" during the argument. At last one of the kids saw the stabbing happen.

At the hospital, doctors said her head injury "would have caused her to bleed out and die." Both the head and chest wounds required stitches, along with a laceration to her right hand.

Stabbing near 22nd and Van Beck

The knife was found in the grass behind the home.

Prosecutors say Lewis failed to show up for jail on March 31 after he was sentenced to 120 days of conditional time in February after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless injury.