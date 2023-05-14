Milwaukee stabbing, 22nd and Van Beck, woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee woman was stabbed near 22nd and Van Beck on Sunday morning, May 14.
Milwaukee police said the stabbing happened around 1 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Officials said a 40-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following this incident, which is believed to be domestic violence related.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.