Milwaukee stabbing, 22nd and Van Beck, woman wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Stabbing near 22nd and Van Beck

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee woman was stabbed near 22nd and Van Beck on Sunday morning, May 14.

Milwaukee police said the stabbing happened around 1 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Officials said a 40-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following this incident, which is believed to be domestic violence related.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 