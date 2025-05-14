2024 Milwaukee attempted homicide, man found not guilty at trial

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man, charged in an October 2024 shooting, was found not guilty at trial. The 49-year-old was accused of attempted homicide, among other crimes. The shooting happened near 31st and Glendale.



In Court:

Court records show a jury acquitted 49-year-old Antron Burdine after a days-long trial, during which he defended himself. Burdine was accused of two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

31st and Glendale shooting | Oct. 4, 2024

The backstory:

A 53-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower left side of his body. Court filings said a vehicle parked on the street had been hit by several bullets, and police recovered several bullet casings at the scene – along with a laser firearm attachment.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting victim said he was at a friend's house at the time. The doorbell rang, and the victim did not see who was at the door but could hear his friend speaking to a man. The victim became uncomfortable when he heard the friend say the man was not welcome inside the house.

The complaint went on to say that both the victim and the friend wanted to leave because the man at the door was making threats. They left and went to a bar. During the ride to the bar, the friend read several text messages out loud to the victim from the same man who came to her house. In those messages, the person threatened to kill the friend and anyone that she was with.

After leaving the bar, court filings said they both returned to the friend's house and were standing outside a van. During that time, the victim heard multiple gunshots followed by pain and pressure on his left side. The friend called 911.

Prosecutors said the friend reported the man at the door and who sent the threatening text messages was Burdine, an ex-boyfriend who was trying to reconcile a relationship. Court filings said the friend got a text from Burdine after the shooting that read: "That’s what you get, you dirty rotten (expletive) you."