Milwaukee shooting, man charged; shot at person with ex-girlfriend

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and injuring a person on Friday, Oct. 4. The complaint states he tried to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend, but she told him to leave the house, which made him angry. Later that night, he shot at people who were with his ex-girlfriend, and one of those people was hit.



A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and injuring another person because his ex-girlfriend wouldn't reconcile their relationship and was with other people.

53-year-old Antron Burdine III is charged with the following felonies:

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

1st-Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Initial scene investigation

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 4, Milwaukee police officers responded to the area of 31st and Glendale following 911 calls for a shooting incident.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the lower left side of his body. He was taken to the hospital.

Several 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, along with a black LaserMax laser firearm attachment. A vehicle parked on the street was hit by several bullets.

Statement from shooting victim

The shooting victim, identified in the complaint as ITA, said he was at a friend's house, who is identified as KDJ.

Around 8:30 p.m, the doorbell rang and KDJ went to the back door. ITA did not see who was at the door but could hear KDJ speaking to the person, a male. ITA became uncomfortable because he could hear KDJ tell the male that he was not welcome inside the house, and she had a friend over.

The complaint goes on to say that they both wanted to leave because the male at the door was making threats to her. They left and went to a bar. During the ride to the bar, KDJ read several text messages out loud to ITA from the same male who came to her house. In those messages, the male threatened to kill KDJ and anyone that she was with.

After leaving the bar, they both returned to KDJ’s house, and they were standing outside his van. During this time, ITA heard multiple gun shots followed by pain and pressure on his left side. KDJ called 911.

Text messages from the defendant, Antron Burdine

KDJ explained that the defendant, Antron Burdine, was her ex-boyfriend.

The complaint states that on Oct. 4, the defendant showed up at her house asking her to reconcile the relationship. KDJ would not let him in the house, which made him angry. The defendant left her house, but then started sending her threatening text messages.

Those text messages included:

"I’m shooting that (expletive) van up…let me see it again oml."

"This (expletive) on ur porch (expletive)…I’m about to shoot his (expletive)."

KDJ said that when she got the text about the porch, another friend of hers was standing on the porch.

A few minutes after that text, ITA and KDJ got out of the van and an unknown person shot a firearm 10 times, striking ITA in the back.

Later, KDJ said that she got another text message from the defendant that said, "That’s what you get, you dirty rotten (expletive) you."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Antron Burdine arrested

On Oct. 8, the defendant was arrested at his place of work in Waukesha. A cell phone was recovered.

The phone had a phone number which was the same number provided to law enforcement and was the same number from which the defendant called 911 in a separate investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department on June 10, 2024.

Prior felony conviction

According to the complaint, the defendant, Antron Burdine, is not allowed to possess a firearm because of a previous felony conviction in August 2012.

Court

Cash bond was set at $40,000 for Burdine. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 22.