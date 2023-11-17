Milwaukee attempted homicide; Askia Strong sentenced, 45 years prison

article

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for shooting the mother of his children more than 20 times.

Askia Strong, 33, was previously profiled on Wisconsin's Most Wanted. He was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and several other felonies for the 2022 shooting. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision.

The victim, Nikeya Shumake, was emotional in court Friday as she explained this has not just impacted her, but her children as well. The shooting happened the day the family was celebrating their daughter's birthday.

"It’s just so much that I have going on in my head that I want to say," Shumake said. "I have to fix how they feel, how they think and show them they are loved in so many ways.

"I try to answer every question that they have for me, but I don’t have the answers to every one."

Askia Strong

Shumake was shot 23 times in July 2022 near 24th and Lapham. Prosecutors said Strong showed an inappropriate video to their daughter, sparking an argument that led to the shooting. Investigators said Strong went on the run and was arrested in March 2022.

"I just blacked out," Strong said in court Friday. "First off, I wanted to say sorry to Nikeya for what I did to her, and I also want to say sorry to my kids."

"I didn’t die, you still could have a chance to come back from this, but your behavior is showing god who you are," said Shumake.