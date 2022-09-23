Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong.

Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.

"My head, my arms, my back, my legs, my stomach," Nikeya Shumake shared her wounds with FOX6 News in August after being shot 23 times in July by Strong. "If a guy hits you once or even disrespects you – he’s not for you."

Shumake's case is now in the hands of the Milwaukee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

"He’s been arrested I think 13 times," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.

Nikeya Shumake

Strong is wanted for a string of charges including first-degree attempted homicide for shooting the mother of his children more than 20 times.

U.S. Marshals warn he’s armed and dangerous.

Prosecutors say there was a disagreement between the victim and Strong during a car ride where their children were inside. It was over inappropriate pictures Strong was showing their daughter.

When the victim realized Strong was armed, she made a run for it. Investigators say it did not stop him.

Strong allegedly went after her and shot her multiple times in Milwaukee near 24th and Lapham. He has been on the run since the July shooting.

"If you can do this to someone who you are allegedly in love with, you can do that to anybody," the U.S. marshal on the case told FOX6.

The U.S. Marshals warn anyone helping Strong is risking charges for aiding a fugitive.

Askia Strong

"He can bring things to your door that you don’t want to your door, and one of them is law enforcement," said the U.S. marshal.

Strong is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

"He does have a dollar sign (tattoo) right on his throat with dollar bills that fly out on the sides," the U.S. marshal said.

Anyone with information on Strong's whereabouts is urged to call the U.S. Marshal Tip line 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

Help for those in need

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, you can reach out for help from the people at Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee.