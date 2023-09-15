Milwaukee attempted homicide, Askia Strong found guilty at trial

article

A Milwaukee County jury found Askia Strong guilty at trial Thursday, Sept. 14 of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges.

Strong, 33, was previously profiled on Wisconsin's Most Wanted. He was accused of shooting the mother of his children a total of 23 times 2022.

The victim, Nikeya Shumake, lived to tell her story.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"My head, my arms, my back, my legs, my stomach," Shumake shared with FOX6 News after the shooting. "If a guy hits you once or even disrespects you – he’s not for you."

Prosecutors said there was a disagreement between Shumake and Strong during a car ride with children. It was over inappropriate pictures Strong was showing their daughter.

Nikeya Shumake (2022)

When the victim realized Strong was armed, she made a run for it. Investigators said it did not stop him, and he opened fire near 24th and Lapham in Milwaukee.

After the shooting, Strong was on the run for months – taken into custody in March 2023. In addition to attempted homicide, the charges filed against him included first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Strong is scheduled to be sentenced in November.