Attempted bank robbery, Milwaukee police seek man

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a man suspected of trying to rob a bank on the city's south side last month.

It happened near 1st and Holt on July 28. Police described the man as 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a heavy build. He is believed to be 30-40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.