Expand / Collapse search

Attempted bank robbery, Milwaukee police seek man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Man sought in attempted bank robbery near 1st and Holt (Courtesy: Milwaukee Police)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a man suspected of trying to rob a bank on the city's south side last month.

It happened near 1st and Holt on July 28. Police described the man as 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a heavy build. He is believed to be 30-40 years old.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.