Milwaukee arson: Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is facing charges in connection with an arson. It happened near 28th Street and Greenfield Avenue on Monday, Oct. 28. The origin of the fire was determined to be a mattress in a back bedroom, per the complaint.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire. A dog died as a result of the fire.

Prosecutors charged 50-year-old Jose Jimenez-Turrell with arson of a building, burglary of a building or dwelling, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), and mistreatment of animals.

According to the criminal complaint, the Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a house fire near 28th Street and Greenfield Avenue on Monday, Oct. 28.

The fire caused damage to a two-story single-family residence. A dog was found dead from smoke inhalation. The origin of the fire was determined to be a mattress in a back bedroom, per the complaint.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the property and saw a man pull up to the residence in a blue Chevrolet Aveo on the day of the fire, retrieve a gas can from the trunk, and enter the home through the front door. The video showed the man exiting the home with the container, according to the complaint.

A fire was reported less than 10 minutes later.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers then made contact with the owner of the damaged residence. She identified Jose Jimenez-Turrell as her former live-in boyfriend, and claimed they had been separated for the past year. She stated that Jimenez-Turrell operates a blue Chevrolet Aveo. She provided police with a likely address to locate him.

Jimenez-Turrell was located at the address provided and taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed on the blue Chevrolet Aveo. Within the vehicle, police located gloves and apparel similar to that worn by the subject in the surveillance video. Also located were lighters capable of igniting a liquid accelerant.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Following his arrest, Jimenez-Turrell admitted that he was driving the blue Chevrolet Aveo on the day of the fire and that he had been in possession of a red gasoline container. He stated this container was for yard work. Jimenez-Turrell denied going inside the residence but agreed he had gone there to collect money, which he stated was supposed to have been left in the mailbox.

Jimenez-Turrell alleged he was unable to access the residence as he did not have a key. Officers later learned from the homeowner that one of her house keys was missing.

Jimenez-Turrell is due in court on Nov. 12 for a preliminary hearing.