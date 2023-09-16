Milwaukee arson linked to homicide, man sentenced for 2013 crime

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced for a 2013 arson that prosecutors connected to a north side homicide.

Byron Lathan, 34, is to serve 11 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Corrections. He pleaded no contest in August.

Court records indicate Lathan was at one time charged with first-degree reckless homicide and other crimes, but those charges were later dropped.

Prosecutors said the arson was related to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Sheresa Moore at a gas station near Sherman and Capitol. At the scene, a criminal complaint states, Moore was going in and out of consciousness but told officers that someone took her car. She later died of her injuries.

Sheresa Moore

Surveillance video from the gas station showed a man who fit Lathan's description appear to shoot Moore, who was outside her car at the time, before taking her keys and driving away.

A couple of hours later, the complaint states police found Moore's car on fire several blocks northwest of the homicide scene. Investigators determined it had been set on fire.