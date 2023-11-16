Milwaukee armed robbery near 59th and Center; police seek suspect

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted homicide that happened near 59th and Center that happened Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 5:48 p.m. that night. They say the man fired at the store clerk, striking the glass. He then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 30–38 years old, approximately 200 pounds and between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. They described him as a medium build with a light complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black ski mask with one large hole, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and prescription glasses. He was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.