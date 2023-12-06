Armed carjacking on Milwaukee's south side, police seek robber
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning, Dec. 6 on the city's south side.
It happened near 28th and Burnham just before 6 a.m. Police said an armed individual demanded and obtained property from a victim – including the victim's vehicle.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD is looking for the robber. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.